Attacking coyote that was strangled by victim had rabies

New Hampshire's Fish and Game Department says that a coyote that was strangled by a man after attacking his child had rabies, and that it may not be the only one.

The department's law enforcement division said there may be more coyotes in the area that have rabies. Police said they believe the coyote attacked a vehicle on a road in Hampton Falls, bit a 62-year-old woman and her dogs in Kensington, and attacked a family walking on a trail in Exeter.

The victims were treated for rabies as a precaution. Rabies can be treated if caught early.

