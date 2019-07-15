Attorney General Donovan to host 'hate-free Vermont' forum

State Attorney General T.J. Donovan is going to be hosting his third "hate-free Vermont" forum in Rutland.

Organizers hope the July 25 forum will encourage community conversations about bias incidents and hate crimes in Vermont. Community members are encouraged to attend and tell their stories, learn, provide support and share their vision for a hate-free Vermont.

The forum was organized with the Vermont NAACP, the Vermont Partnership for Fairness and Diversity, the chair of the Racial Disparities Panel and other groups.

The forum is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. at the Rutland High School.

Organizers held previous forums at Winooski High School and Hartford High School.

