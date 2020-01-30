Attorney General's Office warns about Amazon phishing scheme

Attorney General's office is issuing a warning about a rising scam in Vermont, and if you've ever shopped on Amazon, it's easy to fall for.

The office says a credit card phishing scheme is popping up again.

Since Tuesday, the Consumer Assistance Program received 22 reports from Vermonters.

The scam phone calls or emails claim your credit card was charged on Amazon.

It says you can get a refund by verifying your card number with the scammers.

The office is trying to let people know so you don't fall for it.