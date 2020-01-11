Attorney General's office takes lead in Forte case

The Vermont Attorney General's office announced it is taking over a case in which the trial has been delayed for more than 25 years.

Retired New York detective, Leonard Forte (78) lives in LaBelle, Florida. He is accused of felony sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl. Those charges were brought in 1987, by the Bennington County State's Attorney. A jury found Forte guilty, but in 1989, a judge ordered a new trial citing the prosecutor prejudiced the jury.

The case was then delayed after Forte's claims that traveling to Vermont to stand trial would kill him because he has a terminal illness.

A status conference is set for Monday.