Attorney for NH man accused of murder withdraws from case

The defense attorney for a New Hampshire man who pleaded guilty to murder has withdrawn from the case.

The Caledonian Record reports Grafton Superior Court Judge Lawrence MacLeod approved Caroline Brown's motion to withdraw from Damion Yeargle's case on Tuesday.

Brown had filed a motion on Nov. 27 to withdraw under the state's Rule of Professional Conduct for attorneys, citing Yeargle's unwillingness to help his own case.

Yeargle pleaded guilty in 2018 in connection to the killing of Robert Pierog, 22, outside of the victim's home. Prosecutors say the killing was in retaliation for Pierog being an informant for the Bethlehem police.

