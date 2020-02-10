Attorney general clears Bellows Falls cop of misconduct

Vermont's attorney general says an investigation has found no evidence of misconduct by a Bellows Falls police officer.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan, D-Vermont, on Monday announced the results of his review into Det. Mario Checchi.

In a complaint from the Windham County state's attorney, Checchi was accused of improperly notifying the target of a search warrant before the search was executed.

But Donovan said after reviewing all the materials from Vermont State Police, his office found no credible evidence to support the allegation of misconduct. And Donovan says his office will take no further action.