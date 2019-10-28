Attorney general warns of word game scam

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald is telling residents to be aware of scammers targeting personal information through the use of popular phone-based word games, such as Words with Friends.

The game's app is downloaded for players to take turns building words in a crossword-style fashion, similar to Scrabble.

Authorities say scammers use the app's communication function to ask users questions to gain personal information that's used to exploit the individual. They say scammers also try to seek a personal or romantic connection and urge the user to send gift cards, money, and valuable property.

Scammers also will send harmful links and ask users to switch to other platforms that make it easier for the scammer to access the user's personal information.

Authorities say players should only communicate with people known to them.

