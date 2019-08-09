State's Attorney: probation not working for Brighton man

The Essex County State's Attorney is reacting after a Brighton man who was supposed to appear for a sentence hearing Thursday didn't show up.

Vincent Illuzzi says Allen Marsh committed a violent act, causing permanent injury to the victim's eye.

Marsh is being charged with aggravated domestic assault from an incident back in 2014.

The attorney says Marsh has failed to appear in the past and claims that probation hasn't been working for Marsh because of violated conditions.