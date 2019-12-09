Donovan along with other AGs to gather in Washington for conference

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan along with other AGs across the country are heading to Washington D.C. to talk about the biggest issues in America.

More than 45 Attorneys General from across the nation will be in the nation's capital this week.

At the annual conference, the top prosecutors will be holding panels on issues like the opioid epidemic, criminal justice reform and data privacy.

Chris Toth, the executive director at the National Association of Attorneys General says it's important for AGs to come together like this.

"In an era of hyper-partisanship, the AGs really are national leaders in showing how people of different political persuasions can come together to face issues in a joint way which make all of their constituents safer and better," said Toth.

Toth says the AGs will also be sharing ideas about new laws they want to see enacted.

The conference runs from Monday until Wednesday this week.