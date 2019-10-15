Au Sable Forks man pleads guilty to shooting death of girlfriend

An Au Sable Forks, New York, man has admitted his guilt in the shooting death of his girlfriend this spring.

David Bova has pleaded guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, criminal use of a fire arm, and menacing.

It happened March 13 in the town of Black Brook. Police say David Bova shot Magen Goyette in the head through the passenger window of a pickup truck she was in. Bova also tried to kill Michelle Goyette, Magen's mother.

Bova is scheduled to be sentenced later in December.

