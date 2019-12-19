Au Sable Forks man to be sentenced in girlfriend's murder

The man who admitted to shooting and killing his girlfriend in New York could learn his fate Thursday in court.

David Bova will be sentenced after he pleaded guilty to killing Magen Goyette this past March.

It was a troubling day for residents of Silver Lake Road in Black Brook.

New York State Police investigators had lined the road and drones were in the air, looking for Bova after the shooting.

After his arrest, Bova pleaded guilty to his girlfriend's murder and to the attempted murder of her mother, Michelle Goyette.

Police say the Au Sable forks man killed Goyette by shooting her in the head through the passenger window of a pickup truck she was in.

Nationally, one in three women who are murdered are killed by a partner.

STOP Domestic Violence has a 24-hour hotline if you or someone you know needs help.