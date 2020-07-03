Audit questions whether OneCare saves money

A new state audit calls for increased transparency and accountability within Vermont's new health care model. Our Calvin Cutler has done extensive reporting on OneCare Vermont, the company behind the new model. He breaks down what's in the auditor's report.

Vermont State Auditor Doug Hoffer says he's concerned the Green Mountain Care Board is not taking its role as a health care regulator as seriously as it should.

Right now, Vermont is in the middle of overhauling its health care system from a multipayer model to an all-payer model. The all-payer model looks to improve outcomes and stabilize health care costs. Providers are paid a flat monthly rate through Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance instead of charging for each individual procedure.

The report recommends that Vermont's Green Mountain Care Board take steps to determine if the all-payer model is actually saving the health care system any money.

The auditor also recommends rethinking how the Green Mountain Care Board measures the effectiveness of OneCare Vermont's quality metrics.

Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith says the state is always looking for room for improvement, like asking OneCare to operate as a nonprofit.

"I believe they're in the process of doing that right now but even if they don't get that designation, then they should operate in a disclosure like a nonprofit with a 990," Smith said.

From the start of our health care reform efforts, there have been questions about tracking the effectiveness of the model and whether it's working. The state has a contract with the centers for Medicare and Medicaid services for the all-payer model that expires next year.

The auditor wants these concerns addressed before signing on for another five years.

Kevin Mullin, the chair of Green Mountain Care Board, says the health care regulatory body doesn't have any issues with the report. He also says the Green Mountain Care Board is working on building an online dashboard where people can see the quality of care and OneCare Vermont cost data.

But he stresses that the all-payer model's goals of curbing chronic illnesses, suicide and overdoses won't happen overnight, and the real results will come in the long term.

Mullin also says anecdotally that some providers are seeing successful outcomes in quality of health.

Click here for the report.