Audubon celebrates 120 years of annual Christmas Bird Count

Grab your binoculars, pen and paper. It's time for the Annual Christmas Bird Count.

The count is beginning this weekend and continuing through January 5. Each individual count takes place in a 15-mile wide circle and is led by a compiler responsible for organizing volunteers and submitting observations to Audubon. In each circle, participants tally all birds seen or heard that day. Not just the species, but total numbers to discover the health of that particular population.

This year, the Audubon is celebrating 120 years of the Annual Christmas Bird Count.