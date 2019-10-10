Audubon report finds hundreds of bird species in peril

Hundreds of North American birds are vulnerable to extinction from climate change according to a new report from the Audubon Society.

The report finds that upwards of 389 species are at risk -- nearly two-out-of-every three species.

David Mears with Audubon Vermont says it's up to everyone to help. "We really need to double down on the kinds of investments we've made in the past with public policy and public resources. And we've also proven that in doing that, it also increases our overall prosperity. There is no conflict in the state of Vermont between our economic progress and our ecological progress. The two things go hand in hand," he said.

In addition to protecting habitats, the Audubon Society is working toward new policies to prevent further effects of climate change. The group says keeping global warming in check can benefit nearly 76-percent of affected bird species.

You can enter your Zip Code in the Audubon's Birds and Climate Visualizer to see what birds are in danger in your area and get tips about how to help.

