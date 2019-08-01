August First celebrates 10 years on first day of August

It was 10 years ago that August First opened its doors to customers for the first time. The Burlington bakery and cafe celebrated Thursday by donating 100 percent of their sales to the King Street Center.

When August First first opened, co-owner Jodi Whalen says the goal was to make an eatery that felt like home. "We really wanted it to feel like a place that has always been here," she said.

But what makes Whalen the most proud is the fact that August First has become a special place for a lot of people, some of them finding much more than baked goods. "There's a couple who have been married now for about eight years, they met here as regular customers," said Whalen.

But she says it hasn't always been easy. "Early on we ran into some regulation stuff with the health department where they tried to tell us we could only have four tables because we only had one bathroom," said Whalen.

On Thursday customers may find long lines and that bakers will be working hard to keep up with the demand. One of the most popular items is their maple biscuits. "We got those down pretty good because we make a lot of those," said Michael Deedey, a pastry baker.

"I'm guessing I'll probably cry at least six times, if not ten," said Whalen.

Those will be tears of joy, pride and the fact she's able to give back and help the community that has helped her and her husband create a successful business. "As soon as it came to my husband's mind, he said why don't we just give all the money to King Street Center, and it was just an absolute no-brainer."

Ten years ago, on their first day, they also donated all of their sales -- about $300 -- to the King Street Center. When they close the register Thursday they hope to give between $6,000 to $10,000.

Another "no-brainer" for the Burlington bakery.