August lockdown exposed flaws in Capitol Complex response plans

Authorities are saying this summer's lockdown at the Department of Taxes in Montpelier exposed gaps in their response plan.

The lockdown on Aug. 30 came after a passerby spotted what they thought was a man with a rifle entering the building. It drew 40 officers from agencies across the state including the FBI, state police, Montpelier police and others. State employees were inside for hours while police meticulously combed 133 State Street. Officials later determined it was someone with an umbrella.

"Even though it turned out to be, I guess, what we would categorize as a false alarm, it still required a significant delegation of assets or resources to go through this process," said Vermont State Police Capt. Neil Martel.

Responding police say they had issues with their radios and communicating across different agencies. Under the Capitol Complex old tunnels connect several buildings. In the tunnels -- a radio dead zone. "With officers down there in those tunnels they could not hear what was going on upstairs, they did not have an effective line of communication with the incident commanders," said Capitol Police Chief Matthew Romei. "In addition to the issues with the tunnels is also just how the buildings are built here in Montpelier -- with this old solid granite. It can block out both radio and cell phone frequencies."

The solution -- a new $50,000 repeater which can connect all agencies on a singular channel. But the question of who will front the cost remains unclear. Romei says it's up to the Legislature. He also says the city is seeing more political protests these days and he expects that trend to continue. "I think that's going to increase the burden on us, we're one of four small state law enforcement agencies with a focused mission, ours happens to be here at the Statehouse and at the Capitol," he said.

Security issues at the Capitol Complex are nothing new. Back in 2014 security consultants said that the Capitol lacked a "unified security plan." Then, the following year, the fatal shooting of a state social worker in Barre renewed those concerns.