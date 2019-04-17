Ausable Forks man arraigned on murder charges

An Ausable Forks man pleaded not guilty to second degree murder charges in court Wednesday.

David Bova

It happened last month in the town of Black Brook. Police say David Bova killed his girlfriend, Meagen Goyette, by shooting her in the head through the passenger window of a pickup truck she was in. He's also facing attempted murder charges, as he's accused of trying to kill Michelle Goyette, Magen's mother.

Bova is currently being held without bail. He faces 15 years to life in prison if convicted.