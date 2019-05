Authorities in New Hampshire say a body pulled from the Lamprey River in Raymond is a 25-year-old woman who was reported missing and her death has been ruled accidental.

Police said Nicole Davis' body was pulled from the river on Tuesday afternoon.

Davis was last seen Sunday night. She had walked away from the Pine Acres Campground.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)