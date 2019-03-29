Authorities caution about counterfeit check scheme

Police in Vermont are warning about an ongoing counterfeit check scheme across the region, costing local banks upwards of $36,000 in recent weeks.

Here's how it works. Authorities say checks from local businesses are stolen in some way and are then duplicated with the amount payable and the check recipient being altered.

Police are calling the scam “Operation Homeless” because the perpetrators typically use drug addicts and transients to implement the scheme. They say the transients are transported to various banks across the state to cash the checks.

Police are asking local businesses to be vigilant regarding outgoing and incoming mail, specifically business checks, and to report missing mail immediately to your bank and local authorities.

