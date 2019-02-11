Authorities confirm remains found at NH wastewater plant were that of fetus

New Hampshire authorities have confirmed that the remains found at a wastewater treatment plant were that of a fetus.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said in a news release Monday an autopsy determined the fetus was not viable and that the pregnancy loss was the result of a spontaneous, natural miscarriage.

The remains were found last week at the Conway Wastewater Treatment Plant. MacDonald said it appears most likely that the remains arrived at the pumping station through the sewer system.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities are still attempting to find the mother to ensure her health and welfare

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)