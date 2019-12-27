Authorities identify NH boy who died on Christmas Eve

Authorities in New Hampshire have identified a child who was found unresponsive on Christmas Eve and later died.

The attorney general's office on Friday that 5-year-old Dennis Vaughan, Jr., was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital. Police arrived at a home in Laconia on Christmas Eve to find Vaughan unresponsive.

Authorities have called it a suspicious death and conducted an autopsy on Vaughan. But the attorney general's office says the cause and manner of the boy's death are pending further studies and investigation. No further details were available.

