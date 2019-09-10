Police: Suspicious package at Sanders' office not a threat

Authorities say a suspicious package delivered to the St. Johnsbury office of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders did not pose any danger.

Police tell us an employee called at about 3 p.m. Tuesday after she opened a big box delivered by FedEx that only contained bubble wrap and white powder.

Police and fire crews got there first. The building on Western Ave. was evacuated and hazmat crews were called in to check out the package. Classes were already out at the nearby St. Johnsbury School but after-school programs were moved inside as a precaution.

It turns out the box was sent by a Wisconsin company so that Sanders' staff could return a piece of office equipment. And the white residue inside was actually just dust.

Police tell us the incident ended at about 6 p.m.

That St. Johnsbury location is one of Sanders' Senate offices, not an office associated with his campaign for president.