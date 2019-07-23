Authorities say NH man killed his wife and then himself

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) New Hampshire authorities believe an 81-year-old man killed his 47-year-old wife before killing himself.
The couple was found dead inside of their Concord apartment on Friday.
The attorney general's office said Monday of Lila Darjee's death was a homicide caused by "multiple sharp and blunt penetrating injuries."
Pal Darjee's death was ruled a suicide.
The attorney general's office says the investigation into the deaths is continuing.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)