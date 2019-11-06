Authorities warn of phone scammers claiming to be police

The Burlington Police Department is warning about scam callers pretending to be police officers from Burlington or the University of Vermont

BPD officials say they received several complaints Tuesday and Wednesday about the calls. They say the scammers attempt to get personal information and may threaten victims that they will be arrested if they don't comply

If you do get a call like this you should hang up and call the agency the person is claiming to be from. Also, report the call to the attorney general's consumer complaints division.

The police are also reminding the public that they will never call and request money.

