Automakers prepare to unleash electric pickups, SUVs

Electric vehicles have seen a rise in popularity recently, and a new car company hopes to add to those sales in an unlikely electric market by supplying America's demand for trucks and SUV's.

This is not your grandfather's pickup. It can go zero to 60 in just three seconds, and there's no engine under the hood. The Rivian R1T truck and the R1S SUV are powered by electricity.

"They both sit on our skateboard architecture, which puts the battery in the floor," said Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe, who hopes his unique designs will give the electric auto industry a jolt. "There's a demand for vehicles that you can fit your kids, your gear, your pets, your stuff in and there's also a demand for electricfication, so we wanted to put those two together."

Electric vehicles are rising in popularity and sales jumped last year to over 300,000. But that pales compared to overall auto sales, with gas powered trucks and SUVs leading the way. Several auto makers are responding with e-powered SUVs. The Jaguar I-PACE was just named overall winner of World Car of the Year.

"The ability to have an electric SUV is definitely a big thing. Consumers are showing that they want SUVs, particularly crossover SUVs, and that's where we are seeing a lot of growth," said Tim Stevens with CNET Roadshow.

Rivian plans to have its SUV and truck on the market in the fall of 2020. It can travel about 400 miles on a charge. But this gas free option comes at a cost. The vehicles will sell for around $70,000.