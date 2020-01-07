Automakers unveil cars of tomorrow at CES

CES in Las Vegas is officially underway and it's not just computers and smartphones. Several automakers are revealing the vehicles of tomorrow. Here's a look at what you could see down the road.

The Vision AVTR Mercedes looks like something out of science fiction, and right now it is. The concept vehicle could drive autonomously or be operated with a single controller. It would be powered by organic batteries with menu options projected on the driver's hand.

The design is inspired by the movie "Avatar." The film's director, James Cameron, helped with the unveiling at CES.

"When I see this vehicle here, I see the future," Cameron said.

Honda has its own idea of what the future holds. The concept car can drive itself or be controlled entirely by the steering wheel; there are no pedals. The steering wheel responds to touch. And a tired driver can transfer it over, letting the passenger take the wheel.

BMW is rethinking the interior of tomorrow with passengers in mind. There's a comfy chair with a footrest, a small table and cup holders that can heat or cool beverages.

Hyundai is taking off in a new direction. The automaker is teaming up with Uber to create flying taxis. The electric SA1 model would lift off vertically in busy cities and reach 180 mph.

Roadshow's Tim Stevens says the new convenience could be a reality in 5-10 years.

"It will pick you up and take you over the traffic to get where you need to go quickly and quietly and efficiently, as well," Stevens said.

Bridgestone has an idea that won't fall flat. It's one of several companies designing tires without air. The flexible, puncture-proof wheels, made from recycled rubber, are already on some bicycles. Experts believe we could see them on cars in a few years.