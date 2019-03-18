Autopsy planned on NH man who died in shootings

An autopsy is planned on a New Hampshire man who died after suffering gunshot wounds in a shooting at his home last week.

The New Hampshire attorney general's office said the autopsy was scheduled Monday for 48-year-old James Eckert, who was pronounced dead late Friday after he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Officials say Eckert and 50-year-old Lizette Eckert were found Friday morning inside a home in Alton with gunshot wounds. Lizette Eckert was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed she died as a result of a single gunshot wound to the head.

Before his death, authorities arrested and charged a boy with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. It wasn't known if additional charges would be filed.

