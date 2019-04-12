Tuck's avalanche danger increases day after man's death

Authorities warn that the possibility of further avalanches is increasing a day after a skier died on Mount Washington.

A spokesman for the White Mountain National Forest says a man skiing alone in an area called Raymond Cataract was buried under about 5 feet of snow for about an hour Thursday afternoon before rescuers dug him out. The man was pronounced dead several hours later.

The Mount Washington Avalanche Center's forecast for Friday says human-triggered avalanches remain possible as slabs of snow formed by wind warm up and weaken. It warned skiers that if they find themselves sinking into mushy, wet snow, it's time to get off the slope.

At 6,288 feet (1,916 meters) tall, Mount Washington is the highest peak in the Northeast and is notorious for its bad weather.

