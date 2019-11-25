Avoiding Medicare open enrollment scams

It's open enrollment season for Medicare and Vermont's Department of Financial Regulation says people need to be on the lookout for scammers, especially seniors.

Because many older Vermonters will be seeing and hearing more radio and internet ads with offers of various kinds of Medicare coverage, the department issued a consumer alert with tips for people on how to spot scams.

Roger Garitty spoke with DFR Commissioner Michael Pieciak about some of the pitfalls to avoid.

If you see or hear an advertisement or solicitation for Medicare Supplemental insurance that is deceptive, misleading, or a scam, contact the department at dfr.insuranceinfo@vermont.gov or at 800-964-1784. Medicare and Medicare Advantage insurance complaints can be directed to 800-MEDICARE and ftc.gov/complaint.