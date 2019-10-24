Award-winning science writer to speak at UVM on climate crisis

Award-winning science and environmental journalist Andrew Revkin will speak at the University of Vermont Friday about his latest work to adress the climate change crisis.

Courtesy: Andrew Revkin

After more than three decades writing about human-driven climate change and sustainability issues, Revkin has just started building an initiative at Columbia University's Earth Institute, testing ways to make the right information matter on a fast-forward, noisy planet.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Revkin about his new roll.

Revkin's UVM talk takes place at noon in the Waterman Building's Memorial Lounge.

