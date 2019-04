The Burlington School Board met tonight, voting to keep Noel Green as an interim principal of Burlington High School for two more years, even though some members wanted him to take over officially.

The district faced hiring challenges after four of the five original candidates dropped out.

Superintendent Yaw Obeng says he will also post the job for BHS guidance director on Wednesday to replace Mario Macias.

Macias lost his job over misconduct charges a few weeks ago.