BFD puts new ladder truck to use fighting hotel fire

The Burlington Fire Department had a chance to put a brand new piece of equipment to use for the first time at the Hotel Vermont fire.

The ladder truck arrived at the station a couple of months ago, but the department didn't need it until Tuesday night. Fire officials say the department has been training on the unit for about three weeks.

The tower and bucket is 100-feet long. The old one from 2003 was 95. "It allows us to get closer to the building. Five-feet may not seem like a lot, except when you're three-feet short to get into a window or onto a roof. Some of our buildings are a little bit taller downtown, so it gives a little bit more. But with it being off the back end, we can position the pivot point a lot closer to the buildings, so it actually, this style truck probably has more like a 20-foot difference with how the truck is set up in design compared to the last one," said Burlington Senior Firefighter Eric Cochran.

The truck is also outfitted with new rescue and forcible entry equipment. It has plenty of ropes to get someone who may have gone over an embankment, and it can do vehicle extrication and work in confined spaces.