BHS program offers students alternative path to learning

There's been a push in Vermont over the last several years to inspire students to pursue education that interests them while also completing other requirements.

When it was passed in 2013, Act 77 came with the concept of "Flexibile Pathways" to graduation. That means schools are encouraged to allow students to apply knowledge and skills to their areas of interest. But schools have to measure that somehow and quantify progress, and that can be tough.

Burlington High School has a program that takes students out of the classroom, and puts them in the middle of what's happening in their city.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Seven Days' Courtney Lamdin, who wrote about the Burlington City & Lake Semester program in this week's issue.