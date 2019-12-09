BHS soccer players appear in SI video honoring Rapinoe

The Burlington Girls' Soccer Team is featured in a tribute to star Megan Rapinoe.

Sports Illustrated named Rapinoe its 2019 Sportsperson of the Year. They picked her for stellar performance with Team USA and their World Cup win, and because of what Rapinoe does off the field. Rapinoe stands up for racial justice and equal pay, a move that won over the BHS soccer team, which made national news of their own with their Equal Pay shirts.

The Seahorses appear in Sports Illustrated's video celebrating Rapinoe. Click here to watch the video and see the BHS soccer players.

Rapinoe and her team are suing the U.S. Soccer Federal seeking pay equal to the USA's men's team.