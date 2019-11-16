BPD releases 2019 Use of Force Report

The Burlington Police Department just its 2019 Use of Force report.

On average, officers respond to about 30,000 calls a year.

In their report, it says force was used in two-thirds of 1% of those cases.

That means out of 30,000 calls, force was used in 200 times.

BPD says Use of Force has also dropped 40% over the last seven years.

"If you look at what we've done since 2012, we've responded to almost 200,000 incidents of all different kinds from disorderly conduct and lost pets, all the way up to homicide and shootings," Chief Brandon del Pozo said. "A handful of incidents where we have reason to critique or discipline, you know we take that seriously, and the public really really cares about it, but it's extremely rare we give cause to discipline or second guess ourselves."

This week, Chief del Pozo wrote an opinion piece for the New York Times, and it's getting a lot of attention. You can see the entire interview here.

