BSD creates committee to find new superintendent

The Burlington School Board has created a committee to find a new superintendent for the district.

Current Superintendent Yaw Obeng plans to step down in June. The goal is to hire someone by July 1.

The leaders of the search say they'll be taking in-and out-of-state applications and will be advertising the position locally and nationally to attract the best candidates.

They also say your opinion matters. You can reach out to share suggestions, questions and concerns at this email: superintendentsearch@bsdvt.org