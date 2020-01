The Burlington School District is looking for your help as they look to hire a new superintendent.

This comes after Yaw Obeng announced his resignation at the end of this school year.

There are three public meetings for the community to give their input.

Wednesday's meeting will take place at Hunt Middle School starting at 6:30 p.m.

The other two will take place later this month.

The district has hired a recruitment firm to find candidates for the job.