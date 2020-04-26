BTV Airport to receive federal grant to help with COVID-19 impact

The Burlington International Airport is feeling the impacts from the coronavirus pandemic and is now seeking help from the federal government.

Officials say the airport is getting a $8.7 million dollar CARES Act grant from the FAA to be spent on salaries, debt payments and utilities.

One of the biggest impacts on the facilities revenue is fewer cars in airports parking garage.

"Before this started, our garage was 92% full and today it's 2% full. 42% of our income comes from the garage so that's pretty tough to take," said Aviation Director Gene Richards."The airlines, even though they're getting stimulus monies and all of our concessionaires are getting some, it's not enough and it doesn't fix the problem."

800 people will travel in and out of the airport next week, down from the typical 16,000.