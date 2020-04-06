Burlington council members to take oath, Weinberger to deliver State of the City address

The Burlington City Council will turn over Monday night as three new members take the oath on Organization Day.

The council is expected to pick Max Tracy, P-Ward 2, as council president following the departure of Council President Kurt Wright, R-Ward 4. Tracy has been on the council for eight years and says the relationships and trust he has built among his constituents and among city departments makes him the best candidate for the position.

Progressives now hold six of the 12 seats on the council. Tracy says they plan to work collaboratively with the Mayor Weinberger, D-Burlington, but they won't hold back on disagreeing when they feel it's necessary.

"We are going to be looking at the administration and city policy with a critical eye. If we disagree, we'll be willing to stand up and disagree in respectful fashion. But I think you can assume the council will not be a rubber stamp for the administration," Tracy said.

He says Organization Day is typically a celebratory event but due to the COVID-19 crisis they will be taking up a resolution that seeks to delay and postpone the property tax deadline until August.

Mayor Weinberger will also deliver his State of the City address.

