BTV zoning changes move forward

Burlington's planning and zoning department voted to allow new uses for the growing South End district, including larger performance spaces.

Channel 3 first told you about the plans after learning Burton was courting Higher Ground to move into a building on its Industrial Parkway campus.

Burton, Arts Riot, and other businesses in the area said the changes would allow more diverse uses for an area that right now is geared towards manufacturing.

Mayor Miro Weinberger said that the changes will help companies transform.

"We think it's potentially an exciting policy change for the South End that can help Burton and employers like Burton keep a strong presence in Burlington and keep jobs here. So we're open to it," Weinberger said.

The department said there were some modifications to the zoning amendment. We asked what those were but have not heard back yet.