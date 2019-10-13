They're used to working late nights caring for the community. Lately, several Burlington fire fighters, from the same station, have been spending some late nights at home with their significant others, caring for newborns.

It's not the attention getting sounds that usually come from a firehouse. The cuteness alarms at the Central Fire Station in Burlington were nine months in the making.

Meagan Oakes says, "People started making announcements around Christmas and then somebody announced it and then it was like, well, cats out of the bag I guess, us too."

Seven pregnancies within the department, five of those babies born within six months of one another.

After the expecting moms made their announcements, a photo was taken with onesies in hand.

This morning, new photos, with the newborns, this time in Burlington Fire Department shirts.

"Something we can remember and have as we grow all together," says Meagan Oakes. "It's like family. Everybody here is family and so this is just another family event for us where we get to come and enjoy each other and new little members potentially."

Members of the Burlington Fire Department tell me baby booms like this are not as rare as you might think.

Andrew Pitrowiski says, "Commonly, people in the area are starting at 20 to 25 years old. This is a very family oriented job and people tend to start families at the beginning of their career here."

Station 1, celebrating it's newest five.