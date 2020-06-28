Back on the track

A follow-up to a story Scott has been covering since April of last year.

Thunder Road stock car driver, Cameron Ouellette, is back behind the wheel on the highbanks after receiving a kidney a little more than a year ago.

"It felt great to be back out there. It was nice to reunite with everybody that we haven't seen over the winter, the whole racing family here at Thunder Road. It was nice to just get back with everybody, get back to normal per se," he says.

The stay home-stay safe order pushed back the opener at Thunder Road by a few weeks, but Cameron said that didn't discourage him.

He didn't have any more nerves than normal that night.

After starting 20th and finishing 8th in his first feature back, Cameron had a chance to reflect back on the near two year journey since receiving the kidney failure diagnosis.

"It almost doesn't feel real I'd say. I'd say I'm very lucky for how quickly it happened. It felt like forever how long it took, but compared to most other people it happened very fast, so we're very fortunate in that aspect," he says.

Cameron's kidney donor, Swanton native, and recent St. Anselm College grad, Amanda Conger and her family, were part of Cameron's pit crew for that first night back.

She was pretty emotional seeing Cameron in his car that had the words "donate life" on it."