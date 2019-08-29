Back to school conversations parents should be having with their children

Most of the students in our region are back to school, but we wanted to find out what kinds of conversations parents should be having with their kids during this season.

Officials say conversations will vary depending on the age of the students and the students themselves, so it's about finding what works best your student.

A principal we spoke with says that students generally have an idea of what they want to get out of school, so getting that information out of them can be helpful.

But the Porters Point School principal also says it's important this time of year to pay attention to changing behaviors.

"If kids maybe start to act out or get quiet that can tell you that kids are feeling uncomfortable about that or have some worries. So seeing those behaviors sometimes we need to translate what that means and say 'hey I'm wondering if your feeling' a little and guess at what the emotion is. You know 'I'm wondering if you're feeling a little worried or nervous or you have butterflies in your stomach or whatever you say in your family," said Principal Carolyn Millham.

Millham says if you guess remotely correctly, generally it starts the conversation and students will open up.

And if you guess wrong, your child will most likely correct you and say 'I'm not nervous but I am..' whatever emotion they are feeling.

If you see a behavior change in your child, communicate that with their teacher so you can work together to address the problem.

And continue having conversations with them all year round.

But starting the conversation can sometimes be difficult. Each parent or caregiver has a different technique.

Some wait to get their students in the car and ask questions while they are buckled up and make it more of a casual conversation. While others, make it more of a formal conversation at home.

A dad we spoke to says one of his kids enjoys talking about their day and getting information is easy.

He says his other child, not so much, so he asks specific questions to get the necessary information.

"Questions like can you share one thing you've learned today? or what was the best thing about your day? what was the worst things about your day? And if they can share one thing that's better than nothing," said Brent Lockwood, a dad of two.

He says normally he asks his kids about their day in the car, but will also try to hold off to have a face to face conversation until they get home.

So however you have the conversation with your kid, experts say it's really just important to start the conversation and build those relationship with your kids.