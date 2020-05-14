Back-to-school talk starts in New Hampshire

One New Hampshire task force has approved guidance for reopening Hampton Beach during the coronavirus pandemic and another one has started back-to-school discussions.

The beach guidance initially had a June 1 starting date, but the Governor's Economic Reopening Task Force omitted that for now.

The guidance will be considered by public health officials and Gov. Chris Sununu, who would make the final decision.

Also, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut kicked off a task force on school recommendations by suggesting any proposals will have to be flexible, prioritize safety and consider the possibility that districts won’t have access to their school buildings in the fall.

