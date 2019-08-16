Bad drivers damaging Vermont covered bridges

Cultural landmarks in Vermont are getting damaged by bad drivers. Several old covered bridges in Vermont have been hit recently.

Last week, a truck driver damaged the Flint Covered Bridge which spans the First Branch River in Tunbridge. The 28-foot truck could not fit and the driver took off. Police eventually found him in Waterbury.

The 174-year-old crossing is now heavily damaged and is closed indefinitely.

In May, a produce truck hit the Millers Run Covered Bridge in Lyndonville. It was closed for heavy damage, and that driver also took off. Police found her and she got fired from the company she drove for. The town manager says the Upper Valley Produce Company will pay for repairs.

Steve Miyamoto of the Vermont Covered Bridge Society spoke with our Galen Ettlin about what the fixes are to preserve them. Watch the video for the full interview.