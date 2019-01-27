Badminton bringing in funds for a good cause

Teams competing at the Albert D. Lawton School for the Birdie Bash Tournament, but these competitors aren't just playing to win, they're playing for a cause.

All money raised is going to Essex CHIPS - an organization that stands for community health initiatives and programs for students.

"We have several different programs that are free for youth to attend and we really just want to help continue these programs to run," said Eliza Kuchuk, Director of youth engagement at CHIPS.

Averi Preston is a high school senior. She says the non-profit is a place that allows her to help serve the youth of the community.

"It provides a safe, and exciting fun place for youth to go without any of the peer pressures they can see in the community and with some of the other activities there are," said Preston.

After seven games filled with more fun than at times skill - three players came out victorious.

Competitors like Nicolas Hall, Paolo Mattos, and Gregg Jealti say the organization is a worthy cause.

"We just took home the birdie championship, me and my brothers... They are a great organization and do a lot for the community."

This year was the second annual Birdie Bash. Essex Chips hopes to see the event become even larger with even more competitors in the future.