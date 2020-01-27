Badminton tournament raises money for Essex organizations

Money has been raised for organizations in Essex thanks to a Badminton tournament.

The Albert D. Lawton Intermediate School hosted the third annual Essex Chips Birdie Bash over the weekend.

Essex Chips is a non-profit that provides activities that promote healthy and substance free living for youth.

There were three separate competitions this year in what the organization says was their biggest year to date with over forty participants.

"We don't play by traditional badminton rules, it's birdie specific rules and it's more family friendly, and we raise money so it's a family friendly fundraiser," said David Vogela, with Essex Chips.

"I would say I was the captain of the team and basically carried us through the whole thing," said Alex Leonard, a competitor.

"I mean we love to play badminton so it's a great opportunity for us to get out here and play," said Evan Forrest, another competitor.

The Birdie Bash supports multiple fundraisers and charities, and Essex Chips is hoping to move to a larger venue next year.