Bail denied for NH man arrested in Vt. on multiple warrants

A judge has denied bail for a New Hampshire man arrested in Vermont on multiple warrants, including charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and voter fraud.

Doug Smith Jr. was arrested in West Charleston, Vermont, on June 9. Authorities said he had been on the run for months.

WMUR-TV reports Smith apologized to the judge and asked to be released on bail, saying he would love to meet his 2-month-old daughter and “be the father that every daughter should have.”

Smith’s wife said his help was needed.

But a prosecutor said Smith had been given bail before, and failed to comply with conditions.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)