Bail uproar may dim appetite for criminal justice reform

A political backlash over New York's new bail law may have dimmed some moderate Democrats' appetite for further criminal justice reforms in 2020.

Reformers had been riding high last spring after persuading the Legislature to pass an overhaul that eliminated cash bail for most nonviolent crimes.

They were hopeful of winning additional reforms on issues like parole eligibility, solitary confinement and police accountability.

Now, those same advocates find themselves on defense amid deep criticism from prosecutors and law enforcement officials, who say the new bail law has jeopardized public safety.

Most of the concerns revolve around stories of criminal some defendants being released from jail under the new law, then committing new crimes.

