Police: Bakersfield crash was attempted murder

Police say a head-on crash in Bakersfield was intentional and the driver is now charged with attempted murder.

It happened just after 2 p.m. on Sunday on Route 36. According to police, Jeffrey Cota, 53, of Bakersfield, used his car as a weapon to crash head-on into a family member. The driver was sent to the hospital.

Route 36 near the intersection of Cross Road was closed for hours, before being reopened around 8:30 p.m.

Cota was lodged at Northwest Correctional Center for lack of $100,000 bail. He will be in court on Monday.

If you have any information about the incident, contact the St. Albans barracks of the Vermont State Police.